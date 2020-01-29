Home

Dorothy Webster Dorothy Elaine (Lumm) Webster. Dorothy was born in Tacoma in 1934 and passed away 1/17/2020 in Renton WA. She is preceded in death by her husband Terry of 58 years. She is survived by her sister Margaret (Richard) Graham, sons Steve (Marti), Dan and Rob (Sharon) Webster; 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous extended family members and both lifelong and new friends. Memorial Service to be held 1pm Friday Feb. 21, 2020 at UPPC, 8101 27th St W, University Place, WA. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 29, 2020
