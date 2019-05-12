Dorothy Anna Jones Dorothy passed away on April 28th in Kirkland, WA at the age of 102. She was born December 7, 1916 in Kalispell, Montana, the daughter of Harry and Effie Bauer. Dorothy grew up on a homestead near Chinook, MT, when life was different and the horse was still a mode of transportation. The family's Nordic and German heritage sustained their rugged life. Her parents worked hard at farming, politics and building hotels and inns in Western Montana. Dorothy was educated and worked as a bookkeeper. She married Perry Jones, Jr. in 1939 and together they enjoyed 56 years of marriage until his passing in 1995. She had one sister, Florence Herbenson who passed away in the year 2010. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Ann Hawkins, Spokane, WA and son Perry J. Jones III of Seattle, WA. She has 5 grandchildren, Geoffrey, Heather, Bridget, Chloe & Perry IV and five great-grandchildren: Hudson, Scout & Leni Cressman (Bridget); Vivien Luce (Chloe); Oskar Jones-Ebnet (Heather). A Funeral Service will take place on Sunday May 19, 2019 10am at Christ Lutheran Church 2501 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA 98023, with a Coffee Hour to follow.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary