Dossie (Lorraine) Youngchild

Dossie (Lorraine) Youngchild Obituary
Dossie (Lorraine) Youngchild Dossie passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 07-22-19. Born 09-17-1924 in Morristown, S. Dakota to Helmer and Augusta K. Vegager. She graduated from H.S. as Valedictorian, then to college at Cable's Secretarial College in Minn. In Nov. 1943 she moved to Puyallup. She worked at Western Clinic for 4 years taking dictation for ten doctors. Worked for LH Bates Voc Tech where she retired after 27 years as admin. secretary to the director. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Bussey (Chuck), Lisa Youngchild Florek (Scott), Kristine Youngchild and Julie Youngchild. Blessed with 3 grandchildren, 8 great and 5 grt-grt. Dossie loved her family dearly and proud of all. She loved painting, dancing, playing the piano and organ. She was loved by all who met her and will be missed greatly, but never forgotten. A memorial mass is scheduled for Thurs Aug 1, 2019 at 11 am at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Fife, Wa with reception to follow at church hall. Interment at Gethsemane Catholic Cemetary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019
