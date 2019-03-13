Doug Butcher Douglas A. Butcher, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tacoma. He was born September 28th, 1954 in Ogden, UT to John and Grenola "Ole" Butcher. He was a graduate of Central Washington University, a Sargent in the United States Airforce, and worked for almost 40 years as a Community Corrections Officer (Probation Officer) and anger management teacher. He married the love of his life Annarose (O'Leary) Butcher on March 22nd, 1980 in Tacoma, and later settled in Gig Harbor where together they created three incredible sons and a lifetime of memories. An avid traveler and photographer, Doug adventured across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, bringing back incredible stories and photographs each and every time. His larger-than-life personality and gusto for life, people, food, and adventure were infectious. He will forever be missed and remembered as the most loving husband, father, and Poppy. He is survived by his wife Annie; sons Jeremy, Travis (Lizzy), and Andrew (Katie); grandkids Eloise, Remy, and Theodore; brothers Brent and John; and sister Diane. A celebration of Doug's life will be held Saturday, March 23rd at the Environmental Services Building in University Place. Open house 2pm 5pm. For memorial contributions, the family has designated the Emergency Food Network (www.efoodnet.org).

