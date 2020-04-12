|
|
Dr. Doug Larson Dr. Doug Larson was a family man. He was unwavering in his love and support for his wife Robin and their three children, Jeff, Laurie (Miller) and Steve and their families. He got a huge kick out of his grandchildren letting them drive the boat from the captain's position on his lap, making them his special meatloaf, or just cheering them on! His sister Linda and her family were important to him as well, and he looked forward to sharing get-away weekends with them at Lake Chelan, Ocean Shores, or seasonal visits at home on the Canal or in Mill Creek. Doug was the heart of his family who loved and respected him every day, in every way. Doug was a successful business man. One of the four "founding fathers" of Dental Health Associates, he practiced dentistry in Lakewood for over 30 years. He got joy out of doing special things for his wonderful staff. Still today the ladies are grateful for his educating them about the benefits of a 401K. He also spearheaded expense paid staff appreciation, setting up Mexican vacations for hard working employees. Doug was community oriented. He gave considerable time to the Clover Park Kiwanis during his working years. He was a board member at Hope Sparks, formerly Child and Family Guidance Center, and even during his declining years, dedicated time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. His efforts were always attuned to the needs of youth and families. Doug loved the outdoors. His free time was spent on the golf course, or even better, on or in the waters of Hood Canal where he lived for the last 25 years of his life. He loved the seafood and could be found regularly digging clams, harvesting mussels or oysters, then plopping himself atop a bucket to shuck away an afternoon. He got great pleasure just working in the yard where he would weed and clip to his heart's delight. In the last couple of years, he had a favorite bush that he clipped every time he went outdoors. It's pretty much a twig by now. Doug was a world traveler. He missed Antarctica, which if I'm honest, didn't entirely disappoint him, but his sense of adventure took him to all the other continents. He thrived on the opportunity of meeting new people in exotic places. His annual Mexican vacation wakened him to the needs of children with disabilities and stole his heart. He became a generous contributor to Casa Conor, an amazing school for children with special needs located in the Puerto Vallarta area. Doug became an Alzheimer's patient, hence the twig. That insidious disease crept up on him slowly but eventually overtook him, stealing his beaming smile, his wonderful sense of humor, and his ability to complete the smallest of tasks. He was courageous in his efforts to adjust to his limitations. In these unprecedented times of social distancing and sequestration, it isn't possible to come together to remember Doug and honor the person he was. Each of us have special stories, humorous, thought provoking, humbling...about Doug. If you have a memory of him, we would love to have you share it with us in a card or letter. We want to be able to revisit those memories often. And if you feel able to make a donation to the (1-800-272-3900 or ) that too would be greatly appreciated. No one should have to end a glorious life like Doug's in such a demeaning way.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 12, 2020