Douglas Bassett
1942 - 2020
Douglas Bassett
August 17, 1942 - November 3, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Douglas Everett Bassett passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 78 after a three-year battle with cancer.
Doug was born August 17, 1942, in Tacoma, son of Benjamin & Pearl Bassett. The youngest of 3 children, Doug joins his beloved sister, Diane and brother, Ben in heaven.
When he graduated high school, he met Sandra Lee Bassett—the love of his life. They were happily married for 58 years. Sandy says Doug is the nicest person she's ever met. We agree! They had a loving son, Doug Jr.
Doug bravely served our country in the Navy aboard a destroyer tender in the Pacific during the Vietnam War. His understanding of the human condition made him a natural leader—and a beloved friend.
With a love of mystery and archaeology, Dad was an avid metal detector and was known to occasionally volunteer on a dig. Back from the war, he found a way to make a living from his treasure hunting passion: he started his own antique business—"The Time Machine", which paved the way for what is now known as Antique Row in downtown Tacoma.
Doug's eyes really twinkled when his grandsons, Ben and Andrew Bassett, were anywhere near. He loved and cared for them dearly.
Life isn't always easy, but Doug's warm, always-on sense of humor made the best of any situation—even darker times found themselves magically brightened by his smile, sarcasm and effortless wit. He made life fun.
He lived a beautiful life, and left a lasting legacy. Doug is survived by his wife Sandy, son Doug Jr, daughter-in-law Melanie, and grandchildren Ben and Andrew Bassett.
"Thank you for all that you've given us, Dad. Your magic lives on forever in our memories and in all that we do. We love you!"


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2020.
