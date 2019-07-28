Home

Douglas G. Johnson

Douglas G. Johnson Obituary
Douglas G. Johnson July 26, 1944 Dec 23, 2018 Douglas G. Johnson went to be with the Lord on Dec 23, 2018 passing away peacefully in his sleep in Lake Havasu, Arizona after courageously battling cancer for 10 years. Doug was born in Tacoma on July 26, 1944 to Charles and Marianne Johnson and worked for Simpson Lumber Company for 30 years before moving to Lake Havasu. He is survived by his 3 children (Jeff, Trish, & Nicole), his sister Cheryl and 6 grandchildren. A celebration of Doug's life will take place on Sunday, August 4 at 1 pm in the Fort Nisqually picnic area of Point Defiance State Park. All who knew Doug are welcome.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019
