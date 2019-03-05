Douglas Hansen Douglas R Hansen died peacefully of natural causes in Helena MT. on February 24, 2019 at the age of 90. His eternal sweetheart, Charlaine Anderton Hansen passed away 6 days later of natural causes as well on March 2, 2019 at the age of 89. The couple were born and raised in Richfield UT where they met and were married 70 years ago. They were married in the Manti UT. temple on December 22, 1948 and together they raised 6 child-ren. they thoroughly enjoyed their 22 grand-children and 53 great grand-children. The couple were active members of the . They are survived by Doug's brother "Hal" (Marie) Hansen of St George UT and their children Cheryl (Tim) Long of Logan UT. Craig (Deaun) Hansen of Graham, Wa., Leslie (Paul) Beckstead of Helena MT., Kevin (Susan) Hansen of Helena Mt. They are proceeded in death by their sons Russell and Larry Hansen. They will be buried in Woodbine Cemetary at 2323 9th st. SW in Puyallup Wa. along with their sons Russell and Larry. There will be a viewing at 10:30 Saturday March 9 2019 followed by the service at 11:00 at the LDS church 1015 13th st SW in Puyallup Wa. With grave-side dedication of grave at Woodbine Cemetery followed by a gathering again at the LDS church in Puyallup

