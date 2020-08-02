Douglas Paul Walters Doug passed away July 24, 2020, after a nearly 2-year battle with a brain tumor. He started working for Highland Hill Music Center, first as a musical instrument repairman and finally moving into computer programming. He then was employed as Senior Computer Systems Programmer for the City of Tacoma, retiring in 2015. Doug was a kind and gentle man, as well as a wonderful brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, including those in the large community of Pacific Northwest model railroad enthusiasts. Doug was born in Tacoma, Washington, on October 9, 1954, to John Howard and Della Jean (Pearson) Walters. He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his three siblings, Linda DeVore, Tom (Susan) Walters, and Cindy (Don) Delzer, as well as his beloved nephews and nieces John M. (Sheri) DeVore, Matt (Paige) Walters, Heather (Troy) Vessel, Meagan (Theareth) Sek, Alex (Natalie) Walters, Jessie (Josiah) Welch and Darren Delzer. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store