Douglas R. Hohenstein 1937 - 2019 Born in Spokane, Doug attended North Central High School, Eastern Washington University and graduated with an AA in Graphic Arts from SCC. He married Nancy Lee Knox in 1962. Doug worked as a professional, award-winning graphic artist for Boeing Company, American Sign & Indicator and he free-lanced until he and his wife opened Bright Ideas Visual and Verbal Communications, an advertising and publishing firm in Spokane in the 1980s. The family moved to Gig Harbor in 1990, and Doug worked for John L Scott Real Estate and turned his talents from commercial to fine art. He expanded his art skills to include oil and acrylic painting, watercolor, wood sculpture, print-making and stained glass. His art has been available through local galleries and online at www.fineartnorthwest.com. From the beginning of his life, Doug was an artist. The transition from crayons and chalk to watercolors and acrylics, and from modeling clay to wood sculpture was a maturing process that reflected experience, sensitivity and the gentle soul of someone who saw beauty everywhere he looked. The variety of his media illustrates the enormous talent and skill that Doug nurtured and honed through a lifetime of study. Doug passed away after an extended illness on November 30, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Nancy, 3 sons: Douglas in Spokane, David in Welches, OR, and Andrew in Kent and two grandchildren, Steven and Ashley Hohenstein in Spokane, sister Mina Buchan in California and brother Jim in Spokane. A celebration of his life and art was previously held. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to Gig Harbor Fire & Medic, District #5.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 30, 2020