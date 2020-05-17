Douglas Stave Douglas Stave (89) was an extraordinary man who led a remarkable life. He went to be with the Lord recently. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Washington to OT and Alice Stave and graduated from Mt. Vernon High school in 1949. He worked as a professor, pastor, and administrator. Doug was active in Kiwanis Clubs for 43 years. He was an amazing musician, who played multiple instruments. Doug is survived by his wife, Joyce Stave, his sister Allene and brother Dave, 5 children and thier spouses, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild as well as many extended beloved relatives.



