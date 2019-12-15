|
|
Dr. Douglas Werschkul Dr. J. Douglas Werschkul, 76, passed away December 2, 2019 in Olympia, Washington, following a brief battle with metastatic lung cancer. He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Sherman) Werschkul, and loving extended family. Colonel Werschkul will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery on January 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent. To read the full obituary and share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019