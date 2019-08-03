|
Douglas William Gant February 23, 1942 July 11, 2019 The Gant family lost its beloved husband, father, and grandfather on July 11th while crabbing at Hood Canaldoing what he loved in a place he cherished. Doug was born in Modesto, CA in 1942 to Denver and Gertrude. He attended college at the University of the Pacific and then served as a pharmacist in the Public Health Service. He eventually made his way to Washington, where he met Colleen Kunz. He was a proud graduate of the UW Medical School and practiced medicine for 30 years as an OB/GYN in Puyallup, delivering over 5,000 babies. He was devoted to his patients and delighted to bring so many souls into this world. Doug loved life and was a dedicated friend, active skier, bicyclist, avid forager, and proud provider and benefactor. All of his family and friends reaped the benefits of his keen eye, thoughtful generosity, and industrious dedication to living life full throttle. He is survived by his loving wife, Colleen, who joined him on his many world travels and culinary expeditions. He also leaves behind children Denver (Emily), Dylan (Nicole), Marisa, and Hannah, and grandchildren Marin, Nora, Grayson, and Emery, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of his life will occur on August 18th from 2 - 5pm at the Pioneer Park Pavilion in Puyallup at 330 S. Meridian. Thank you to the many special friends for all the love and support. Doug touched many people's lives. His gregarious spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Contributions in his name can be made to the UW Medical School.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 3, 2019