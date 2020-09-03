Doyle D. Smith Doyle D. Smith, 80, known as Dean to his family and close friends, passed away peacefully August 9, 2020, at his home in Gig Harbor. He served in the US Navy and later the US Coast Guard. After military retirement, he worked as a diesel mechanic at Post & Sons and Valley Freightliner. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Gig Harbor. Dean is survived by his wife Candace, daughters Katy Hodges, Heidi (Brian) Craddock, Kyra (RL) Rhoads and Jesse Henrickson, 10 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren; brother Tom (Joyce) Smith, sister Treasure (David) Mailloux; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved son Kerry Dean, his sister Donna (Don) Wallace, and his parents Doyle W. and Vertna J. Smith. A private graveside service was held August 14, 2020, at Haven of Rest Cemetery, Gig Harbor. Remembrances may be made to USCG Mutual Assistance or the ASPCA



