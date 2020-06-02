Dreama Razor On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Dreama Razor, loving wife, mother, and granny, passed away at age 52. Dreama had a flare for life and was able to make friends wherever she went. Her smile could light up any room, but family was her real passion. She was always right there for family no matter what. Her greatest joys were for her grandkids. Dreama is preceded in death by her mother, Ruthie Lewis. She is survived by husband, Michael Razor Sr.; her three children, Samantha, Michaella, and Michael II; her four grandchildren, Abigail, Ein, Isaac, and Godric; her Granny, Ruth Whaley; her sisters, Jody, and Larri; her brother, Larry; and so many more. A private funeral will be held on June 6, 2020 at 11am. Flowers may be sent to 7914 112th St E, Puyallup, WA 98373.



