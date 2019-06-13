Kenneth Foster Kenneth Duane Foster, 85, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 due to coronary heart failure. Ken leaves behind many loved ones, including his wife of almost 50 years, Nancy (Brown) Foster, brother Blaine Brott, children Melanie Foster, Geneva (Brott) Dutson, Kenny Brott, Kalyn (Foster) Parmenter, Erin (Foster) Smith, Christian Foster and Ian Foster, 26 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Ken was born in Denver, Colorado. Raised in the projects, he began his first job as a newspaper boy at the age of 12, giving the money to his mother for the family's groceries. At 16, he graduated from West High School and entered his first trade--an apprenticeship to a plumber. This began a life-long love of building. At 20, he married Mary Kay, and they had three children: Melanie, Geneva and Kenny. After divorcing, Ken moved to California, working for United Airlines. His children came to live with him 8 years later, and shortly after he met Nancy Alice Brown. They married in 1969 and had five children: Alison (deceased), Kalyn, Erin, Christian, and Ian. A lifelong wordsmith and avid reader, Ken went back to school to become a high-school English teacher. The family moved to Gig Harbor in 1981, where Ken worked at the Bremerton Naval Shipyard as a pipe-fitter and a nuclear inspector. He died in the house he and his family built, attended by his wife. All seven of his children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren were in attendance for a family memorial the weekend after he died. Ken leaves behind a legacy of humor, work ethic and faith that has had a tremendous impact on his friends and family. We'll miss you, Dad.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 13, 2019