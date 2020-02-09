|
|
Duane Ryden Duane Elmer Ryden passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31st, 2020. He was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota on July 9th, 1932 to Elmer and Ethel Ryden. Duane grew up in Tacoma and graduated from Lincoln High school in 1950. He joined the Army shortly thereafter and fought in the Korean War. He married Joyce Fendel, the girl next door (literally), in October 1955 and began working as a union glazier and glassworker. Duane and Joyce eventually settled in the Puyallup Valley and raised 5 children. Duane was a member of several organizations, including Corinthian Masonic Lodge #38, Scottish Rite - Tacoma, and VFW Post #2224 - Puyallup. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and camping with his family. An accomplished gardener, he often shared fruits and vegetables with neighbors and friends. Duane always had a smile and a terrible joke for all who knew him. Duane is survived by his 5 children, Wendy (Don) George, Laurie (Albert) Giglio, Chris Ryden, Eric Ryden and Paula (Audi) Reisinger; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joyce. Duane's family would like to thank High Point Village/Enumclaw and CHI Franciscan Hospice for the wonderful care they provided in his last months of life. In lieu of flowers, the family request remembrances to The -https://act.alz.org/donate.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020