Duane "Skip" Weaver
July 8, 1940 - September 14, 2020
Puyallup, Washington - Duane Michael "Skip" Weaver died peacefully in Puyallup on 9/14/20 in the company of his family. Skip had a charismatic personality filled with an engaging sense of humor. Time spent with him was always filled with laughter. He was passionate about fishing and had a pole in his hands often. Oh the fish stories he would tell, all true ;). He was also an avid sports fan and loved to watch baseball. His family meant everything to him. Being with family and friends was his favorite place to be. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Lucy, his four daughters; Debbie, Kerri, Michelle, and Renee, seven step daughters, and three step sons. He is also survived by twelve grandkids, six great grandkids, two sisters; Kathy and Denise and two brothers; Jim and Steve. He was born 7/8/1940 in Tacoma, Washington to Jim and Evelyn Weaver. He was the oldest of six kids and is a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was successfully self-employed at Weaver Insurance and Real Estate where he worked the entirety of his career. God only takes the best. Rest in Peace. Please visit www. gaffneycares.com
