Duncan Smith Len Duncan Smith, son of Margaret Swallow Smith and Leonard Atkinson Smith, age 86 died at home in Scottsdale, AZ on March 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife of thirty years Christine Smith, her daughter Catherine Knoll Jones and husband Greg Jones, and their daughters Jordan Cooper and Adriona Knight; children from his first wife Elizabeth Martin, Caroline, Drew and Martin Smith, sister Andrea Hitt and her children Karen, Adaire and preceded in death by Andrea's son Dwayne. Smith is also survived by his brother-in-laws, John, Michael and James Colombraro and Sister-in-Laws Catherine Mitchell and Sue Colombraro and their sons, Daniel Mitchell and Nick Kiley. After attending McCallie School Duncan spent two years at Davidson College before graduating from Purdue University '54. Trained as an engineer, he spent his first years with Dupont and Texas Instruments (TI). He left TI and engineering to join Dallas, TX based Lionel D. Edie investments in 1961. After Dr. Edie's death in 1962 Duncan was part of an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) and subsequent sale to Merrill Lynch & Company he moved from Dallas, TX to Wall Street upon Edie's sale joining Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith's parent company. Specializing in investment plans and strategies for wealthy families, his career included partnerships at Peat Marwick Mitchell, the Frank Russell Company, and Threshold Group before founding LDS Consulting in 2015. An avid golfer, Duncan won Club Championships at the Milbrook Club in Greenwich, CT several times before moving to Gig Harbor, WA and Scottsdale, AZ where he carried on his winning ways. Duncan supported a number of nonprofit organizations including Southwest Wildlife in Scottsdale, AZ, The Lineberger Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, NC and the McCallie School in Chattanooga, TN. Please send memorial gifts to SouthwestWildlife.org. A family memorial will be held in McHenry, KY this Summer

