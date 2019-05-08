Durward Raymond Carter Age 65, Ray was born in Fort Belvoir, VA on September 7, 1953 and passed peacefully on 4-21-2019 surrounded by loving family. Serving our country in both the Army and Navy allowed him to travel the world. He continued in Civil Service until his recent retirement. Ray had a deep love for music an played several instruments. He had a big heart and was loved by all. Ray is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Eva Carter and sisters Ellen and Evie. Ray is survived by his only son Mikelty, sisters Karen Richardson, Terri Herrick (Earl) Robert Carter (Rebecca) Rick Carter (Brenda) and numorous nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held May 11th at 3:00pm at Teri & Earl's. Contact 253-474-9351 We will hold you in our heart and memories until we meet again.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary