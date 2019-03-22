Durwood Gregory "Greg" Higginbotham 7/8/50 3/7/19 Durwood Gregory "Greg" Higginbotham left his earthly body March 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma, WA. Greg was the first child born July 8, 1950 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to Durwood and June Higginbotham. Greg and his family moved to Tacoma, Washington where in 1968 he graduated from Lincoln High School. After graduation Greg served in the Armed Forces from 1968 - 1975. Following his service Greg spent 30 plus years in the Plumbing Industry ending with 10 years at Ferguson Plumbing. Greg had three daughters and one son. He married the love of his life, Linda in South Lake Tahoe. Greg loved watching Nascar, seeing his beloved Seahawks play, and to show off his amazing dance moves. He was one schnazzy dancer! Whowee could he dance! Greg is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Kimberly, Danielle, Leslie, Lacey; and his siblings, Gary, Gayle, Gwen, and Gerald. Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Durwood and June; and niece, Theresa Casteel Greenhalgh. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Tuell - McKee Funeral Home, 2215 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98403 with a reception following at the Dystopian State Brewing Company, 611 South Baker Street, Tacoma, WA 98402. Please sign the online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 22, 2019