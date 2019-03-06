DuWayne Earl Oakes DuWayne Earl Oakes 92, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019. Born to Ella and Ralph Oakes in Fillmore, North Dakota. DuWayne graduated from Janesville High School, Wisconsin, where he was an Eagle Scout. He served in the US Marines from 1944-48 in the Pacific. After the war ended, he lived in Auburn Washington where he met Elva Jacobson. They spent their nearly 70 years together raising their family in Parkland and Lakewood where they resided for 54 years before moving into the Tacoma Lutheran Home in 2014. They were active members of Christ Lutheran Church. DuWayne graduated from PLU and started teach-ing at the DuPont Fort Lewis School district, then at Ft Lewis Annex, and was Principal at Navy Base, Tillicum and Lakeview Ele-mentary Schools. In 1972 he went back to PLU to get his Masters degree. He sang in the Normanna Male Chorus of Tacoma for many years as well as The Sparks Choir and CLC choir. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Elva, his parents, son Gerald, sister Beverly Lee. He is survived by his children Jon, Robert (Charlene), Kathleen (Landon) and Mary Mitts (Marty) as well as 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild, sister, Diana Vick and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services at Fir Lane Funeral Home 924 E 176th St., Spanaway WA at 1:00 Friday March 8th.

