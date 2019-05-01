Dwight Coby Dwight Coby, 73, was born Aug. 25, 1945, in Muskogee, OK and peacefully passed away April 15, 2019 at his home in Seattle, WA. He was a man of great faith, strength and empathy, and a friend to many. He loved his family, laughter, and the outdoors. Dwight served with honor in the Air Force as a member of the Military Police and the Air Force Judo team. He served his community working with the incarcerated, additionally as a marriage counselor, a substance abuse counselor, and touched many lives in his service to people that were struggling with addiction. Preceding Dwight in death were his Father and Mother, Alton Coby and G. Leesa Coby. He is survived by brothers, Dwayne and Vincent Coby; sister, Anita Coby; daughters, Elena Jenkins and Mariana Broussard; sons, Weston and Bryon Coby; nephews, Austin and Elliott Coby; grandchildren, Yasmeen Coby, Ashlynn Jenkins, Noah and Jalyn Broussard, and Orion Coby, Malcolm, Maria and Lisa Coby, Jessie Crowder (wife of Fred Crowder), Gerald Coby, Aunt Wanda (Coby) Collins, Wanetta, Boris, Bernice, Bonnie and Willa Collins, Freddy Jean Coby, Lavell Green-Cogmon and daughter, Tenzing Williams, sons, Christopher and James Obbanya, Yancy Bolton, Maceo, Michael and Jacqueline Bruner. A Memorial celebrating his life will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home, Aspen Chapel in Lakewood, WA on Sun. May 5, 2019 at 3:00PM.



