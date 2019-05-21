Home

Dwight "DC" Wilson Jr.

Dwight "DC" Wilson Jr. Obituary
Dwight "DC" Wilson Jr Dwight "DC" Wilson Jr., (34), passed away on May 14th 2019 in Tacoma WA. He was the husband of Leah Wilson. They shared 11yrs of marriage together. Born in Lakewood, WA, he was the son of Etta and Dwight Wilson Sr, and a brother to Etlouisea Gabriel and William Sellers. He attended Lincoln High school and went on to join the United States Navy. He served besides his shipmates for 16 years. He is survived by his spouse Leah Wilson, children DaRon Wilson, DeVonté Wilson, and DaShaun Wilson. The funeral service will be held on May 23rd at 11:00am at Mountain View Funeral Home 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98409. Please bring a dish, dessert, or bottle to share.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 21, 2019
