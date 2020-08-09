E. Clive Honey Clive Honey, 83 passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, July 26, 2020 with the love of his life, Joan, and family by his side. He was born in Olympia, Washington, to Elson and Lillian Honey, June 22, 1937. He graduated from Olympia HS in 1955, and proudly served in the US Army, which included a 13 month tour in Korea. He married Joan in 1960 and lived in Arizona and Olympia, and 50 of their 59 years in Tacoma. He worked in the food service industry for many years. He loved to cook and enjoyed sharing his love of cooking with family and friends, and was always quick to be involved preparing food for parties and celebrations and "Christmas Eve" with the entire family. His greatest joy was being a dad and grandfather, camping, boating, watching and coaching youth sports. He is a past Commodore of Totem Yacht Club, Tacoma, past president of the N.W. Meat Processors Assoc., and volunteered for many civic organizations throughout his life. In retirement he and Joan had many enjoyable years boating with their yacht club friends and family, going to many ports in the Puget Sound and north to the San Juan Islands and traveling in their motor home. He had a wonderful sense of humor, extraordinary courage and strength. Whenever someone asked how he was feeling, he would say "with my fingers." He will be forever and greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elson and Lillian (Honey) Roundy. Clive is survived by his wife Joan of 59 years; daughters Traci, Merrilee (Steve), Debbie Green; sons Todd (Tanya) and Brian (Wendy). "Papa" to his grandchildren, Dan (Stephanie), Jeff, Taylor, Colton, Zach, Ryan, Ella; step grandchildren Morgan and Jared, 3 great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kadi, and Chance, sister, Claire Schlender of Olympia; and loving nieces, nephews To honor his wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



