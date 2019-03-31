Home

E. Lawrence "Larry" Zarelli E. Lawrence "Larry" Zarelli, 78, went to be with the lord March 20, 2019. Born March 26, 1940 to Ernest "Ernie" and Eleanore (McKee) Zarelli, he graduated from Clover Park High School in 1959. He worked at the Zarelli's Restaurant (owned and operated by his parents at Center and Union Streets), as a cook in the 60's-70's and went on to become an entrepreneur with his own laundry business, before retiring for medical reasons. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ron. Survivors are his brother Dick, sisters Marlene and Gina, his 4 children: sons Dominic and Loren, daughters Jenny and Gina, 6 grandchildren: Tyler, Britani, Ashley, Antonio, Brooke and Brady. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 6th, 1:30 p.m. in Puyallup at Mama Stortini's Restaurant.
