E Rosella [Trusler] Baker 1 - 1 - 1933 to 8 - 9 - 2020 With much sorrow, we share the passing of our loving mother, Rosella Baker. She is preceded in death by: her sons Douglas Cornelius, Michael Cornelius, and Martin Henry; and grandson Jack Cornelius. She is survived by: her sister, Elizabeth Wisher; children Paul Cornelius [Ann], Deena Kaelin [Bernie], Samantha Wallace, Mona Cornelius; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She attended Arlington Elementary, Gray Jr. High, and Lincoln High School. She was a member of Local 767. A private Memorial service will be held.



