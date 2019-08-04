|
|
Ean Crawford Gordon 9 Aug 1944 - 13 Jul 2019 Son of John Crawford Gordon and Elizabeth Louise Longgrear. USAF Sgt. AFKN. Widely known and admired for his kind deeds, fun sense of humor, unique voice, gift of giving, and his faithful testimony. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his widow, Connie; two step children with spouses; and nine step grandchildren. Graveside services with military honors at Mt. Tahoma Nat'l. Cemetery 9 Aug at 1:30. In lieu of flowers: Bethel Baptist Christian School to aid with tuition and the educational needs of the children.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019