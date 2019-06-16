Earl B. Mandery Earl B. Mandery, 100, passed away peacefully June 8, 2019 in Gig Harbor, WA. He was born January 25, 1919, to Fred and Luella (Faulkner) Mandery in Bucoda, WA. The family would like to express their appreciation to Olympic Alzheimer's Residence staff for their love and care of Earl during the last four years of his life. In his youth Earl helped the family in their apiary and sold honey during the depression. He served in the US Army in the European Theater during WWII. In 1946 he married Pauline Pearce and began a 71 year marriage ending with Pauline's death in 2017. He was employed by Thurston County and Puget Power, helped build Violet Prairie Grange and the Church of the Brethren in Lacey. Earl loved to explore the world. The family camped throughout Washington State, traveled to many National Parks, and spent time with the Mandery and Pearce extended families. In 1986 Earl traveled to China. He is survived by children, Fred (Gloria), Phyllis (Jim) Meyerhoff and Jim (Di) Mandery. Grandchildren, Jim (Dawn) Meyerhoff, Christopher (Siiri), Justin (Christianna), Jacob, Kaylee and Jordyn Mandery. Great grandchildren Angela (Thomas Wester) and Tyler Meyerhoff, Liam, Kassidy, Nolan, Hunter, Iris Mandery and James Crelling. And great great grandchild Cormac Wester. Earl was predeceased by his parents and siblings Ruby C. McCuen, John Harold and Frederick W. Mandery. At Earl's request for a simple observance, there will be a gathering of friends and family at Olympic Alzheimer's Residence on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Presentation of the United States flag by US military representatives will be at 2:30 pm. All who knew Earl in life are invited.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary