Earlene Thomas-Warner "In Loving Memory" Earlene was born on September 3, 1943 to Earl W and Bernice S Smith in Indianapolis, Indiana. She passed peacefully on April 8, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington. Earlene was preceded in death by her husband Andrew C. Warner; Both parents, Earl Smith and Bernice Taylor; Grandmother Ruby Sanders; Daughter Yolanda Thomas and Granddaughter Chyna Thomas. She leaves to cherish her memory: Two sons; James K. Thomas (Lanita), Jeffrey L. Thomas; Daughter, Chrystal L. Thomas; Grandchildren, Leonard D. Sims Jr, LaQuisha Baldtrip, Dorche Fletcher, Isaiah Thomas, Brittney Sims, Jasmine Thomas, Andre'a Thomas, Jeffery Thomas, Domoniqu'e Mathis, Nicholas Loftin, Tysionna Mathis and Alexander Thomas; Sixteen Great Grandchildren; Brother Leonard C. Taylor Jr and Sister Maria Smith; A host of extended family and life long friends. Special Thanks to the Vintage at Tacoma Senior Community. Memorial Service will be held April 14, 2019 at 2 pm. Oasis of Hope Center 1937 S. G Street Tacoma, Washington 98405. The family request that those in attendance wear a touch of red.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 13, 2019
