Ed Hardenbrook Ed was born in Cosmopolis, WA 1/29/34 and died on 3/26/2019 at St Joseph's Hospital, Tacoma. He attended Weatherwax High School in Aberdeen, WA and graduated from Central Washington and Pacific Lutheran Universities with degrees in Education. Ed taught in the Clover Park School District for 37 years, retiring in 1996. He was the head baseball coach at Mann Jr High from 1960 to 1972 and Lakes High School from 1973 to 1989. He also coached Colt and American Legion summer leagues for 30 years. Ed is survived by his wife of sixty years, Donna; daughters, Stacy Baker(Kim) Puyallup, WA and Holly Whitfield (John) Redmond, WA; and brother, Darryl Devore (Linda) Montesano, WA. The family requests no flowers. If desired, remembrances can be made to the Ed Hardenbrook scholarship fund when established or Caring for kids! A celebration of his life is being planned for June. Visit guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 9, 2019