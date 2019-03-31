News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Edgar Donald Jones Obituary

Edgar Donald Jones Obituary
Edgar Donald Jones Edgar Donald Jones, 93, passed away on January 5th, 2019 in the hospital after a short illness. Edgar D. Jones was born on November 28th, 1925 to Edgar and Lucy Jones in Sumner, Washington. He was the youngest of 7 children. Edgar graduated from Puyallup High School in 1944 and enlisted in the United States Army. In 1945, Edgar's high school sweetheart, Betty Baker, took a train to Amarillo, Texas where Edgar was stationed and they married. They were married just one month shy of 72 years. Edgar retired from the phone company in 1985. Edgar enjoyed playing cards and cribbage, square dancing, the Seahawks, family campouts, and babysitting grandkids and great grandkids. He also loved gardening and being with friends and family. Edgar had a great passion for life. Edgar was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Jones, his mother, Lucy Hickey, his three brothers, three sisters and his beautiful wife, Betty. Edgar is survived by his daughters, Sharon Murphy (John) and Judith Williams (Clint), six grandchildren, Jason Williams (Michelle), Jennifer Wyatt (Jay), Jesse Williams (Jennifer), Jacob Williams (Kristin), Diana Nicely (Andrew), and Elizabeth Murphy, 12 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. He leaves behind many close friends and other family that will miss him dearly. There will be a funeral to honor Edgar Jones on Thursday April 4th at 1030 in the morning at Mountain View Funeral Home 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA. Any donations can be made to Puyallup High School.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019
