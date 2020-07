Edna M. Castle (1923-2020) A woman who experienced many events throughout her lifetime and who dealt with them on her own terms. Edna is survived by her 2 daughters, daughter in-law, sisters in-law, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, and friends. She will be dearly missed. Graveside services to be held at 1PM on 7/18/2020 at Fir Lane.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store