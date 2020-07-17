1/1
Edna May Hohbein
Edna May Hohbein August 4, 1931 - July 10, 2020 Edna was born August 4, 1931 in Sweet Briar, North Dakota to Fred and Toni Wolf. She passed away at her daughter Virginia's house on July 10, 2020 in Port Orchard, Washington. Edna retired from Wells Fargo. She was very active in Christ the King Lutheran Church and was always helping people. She had many friends and will be greatly missed. Edna is preceded in death by her husband Donald J. Hohbein, children; Virginia (Charlie) Moore, Duane Hohbein, and Lynn (Arthur) Mattocks, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Please see full obituary and sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
