Edward Alfred Finholm Ed Finholm passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 2nd at the age of 56 years. He is survived by his son Julian and his large extended family including brother Jack and sisters Shirley Finholm, Marylou Bird, Kathy Heller, Helen Paul and Becky Lester, 24 nieces and nephews and the love of his life, Karen Savage. Ed was born in Tacoma, Washington and lived most of his life in Gig Harbor and graduated from Peninsula High School where he played on the varsity soccer team. He was the youngest of seven children and treated like a special gift to the family as a baby. His sisters played with him as though he was a real live doll and his parents showered him with their love. Ed became a very good water skier and spent days with his friends on the water. He attended Tacoma Community college and began working for the Bon Marche department store in Seattle. He spent 20 years with the company becoming a buyer and traveling to apparel venues in the largest U.S. cities. Ed was the father of 2 boys. Tragically his youngest son Christen died at 4 years of age leaving another difficult period for him to deal with. His son Julian became his focus to share his love with. Ed left the department store business to become a fulltime broker for Smith Barney and currently Edward Jones. While employed by these prestigious firms he and Julian traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen Finholm, father Edward Finholm and his son Christen Finholm. A memorial celebrating Ed's life will be held Thursday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m. at St Nicholas Church in Gig Harbor followed by a reception at the Gig Harbor Golf Club. Instead of flowers the family requests that you make a contribution to the Autism Society. Please log on to the web site, www.autism-society.org and select your choice for contributing.

