Edward "Ed" Creson
July 4, 1965 - November 20, 2020
Bonney Lake, Washington - Bonney Lake - Edward Lyle Creson, 55, of Bonney Lake, passed away on November 20, 2020 at home.
He was born on July 4, 1965 to Marvin and Sherry Creson at Little Rock, AR. He attended White River High School graduating in 1984 and for years Edward worked as a Mechanic, last employed by Lakewood Transmission.
Ed loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting were the things he enjoyed most out of life. He loved dogs and leaves behind Lady, as his current 4 legged companion. Ed is well known in his neighborhood to help anyone needing a little help. He will be missed by many.
Edward is survived by his mother; Sherry Creson; step-father Russell L. Bartels Sr.: three Sisters, Jeanette Salsi, Su Paterson, Darlene Hawthorne; Three Step-Sisters, Terri Teske-Bartels, Denise Myers, Gretchen Nielson; and Step-Brother, Rusty Bartels, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin L Creson.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Weeks Funeral Home in Buckley, WA. Cremation will take place in the Weeks' Crematory.
Online condolences can be given at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com
.