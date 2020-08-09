1/1
Edward G. Streuli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward G. Streuli Edward G. Streuli of Bellevue, WA died July 28, 2020 at the age of 92. Ed was born in Orient, SD on September 4, 1927. He is survived by his wife, Louise, of 68 years; two daughters, Kim of Portland, OR and Laura of Camano Island, WA; four grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Ed was employed by the Safeway Supply Division for 35 years. He also served on the Board of Directors of Qualstar Credit Union for 30 years and was a two-time director. Qualstar honored Ed's years of service through the naming of The Edward G. Streuli Scholarship Program. Ed enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and needle point. Ed was a loving husband and father, and he will be greatly missed by family and friends. Remembrances may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved