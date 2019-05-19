Edward Gruenstein Edward Gruenstein, 68, of Tacoma, Washington passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by family. Born in California, to parents Peter and Ruth (Martin) Gruenstein, Edward relocated with his family to Washington State when he was in grade school. He attended junior and high school in the Tacoma area, graduating from Stadium High School. After serving in the US Air Force, Edward moved back to the Tacoma area where he spent the rest of his years. Spiritual development was always the cornerstone of Edward's life. He began a practice of meditation in his twenties, and spent many decades as a devoted seeker of enlightenment. He was a voracious reader of science fiction and spiritual works, but he also loved Star Trek and a good game of pool. Edward had the soul of an artist. He painted, drew and wrote poetry. He often wrote blessings for family events, such as birthdays and weddings, which called on the angels above to surround these special days. Edward leaves behind his brother David Gruenstein and David's spouse Satu, his sister Deborah Gruenstein, sister Celeste Gruenstein and Celeste's spouse Anthony Minicucci, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, and extended family. Edward was pre-deceased by his parents and by sister Diane Gruenstein, who lost her life to leukemia in 1993. His family and friends will miss our angel Edward, his wit, charm and his singular devotion to matters of the spirit. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Edwards Memorial Funeral Home in University Place, WA. The family requests donations in support of cancer research in lieu of sending flowers.

