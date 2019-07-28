|
|
Edward R. Brosnihan March 1, 1935 - July 15, 2019 Eddie was born in Worcester, Massachusetts during the Great Depression of father Charlie and mother Corrine. He told of winters as a kid when he rode with his dad in the city snow plow truck and running with his friends around the neighborhood- at times up to no good. He attended Catholic school through 8th grade, but high school never really took to Eddie. He dropped out after 9th grade and it didn't take him long to figure out there were few opportunities in Worcester for work and decided to enlist in the United States Marine Corps- a bit too young but the Marines didn't mind with the right forged signatures (his mom was not happy). Eddie served 30 years in the US Marines which included two Vietnam combat deployments in 1966 and 1969. Achieving the rank of E-9 Master Gunnery Sargent, Eddie spent his later career training new recruits as well as teaching high school ROTC. He was an absolute Marine; from the day of his enlistment to the day he passed. While stationed in Okinawa at Camp Foster, Eddie met Hiroko Gaja. They were married in 1963 and had daughter Belinda in 1965. After being transferred to different bases throughout his career, in retirement he and Hiroko landed in Lakewood, WA and finally Bellingham, WA to be near his daughter. Never really an emotional guy, one of his proudest moments (other than being a Marine) was to see his granddaughter Rebecca's graduation from University- the first ever in his immediate family. Eddie is survived by his wife Hiroko, sister Jean, daughter Belinda, granddaughter Rebecca and nephews Jay and Sean. Eddie served his country, always did his best to support, love and provide for his family and will be so missed. Semper Fi Eddie! If friends or family would like to make a donation in memory of Eddie, you can contribute to the Semper Fi Fund at semperfifund.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019