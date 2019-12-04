Home

Edward Richter Edward George Richter, 86, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home in Puyallup, Washington. Ed was born in 1933 to George and Viola Richter in Puyallup, the younger of 2 children. He graduated from Puyallup High School and attended University of Washington. Ed is survived by his son Tim, daughter Susan, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson A memorial will be held for Ed at 3pm, December 14th at the Oakbrook Golf Club.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 4, 2019
