Edward Wittmers Jr. Edward H. Wittmers Jr., 80, passed away peacefully in Gig Harbor, Washington on March 12, 2019 at Cottesmore of Life Care. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 9, 1938 to Edward Sr. and Vera Wittmers. Edward is deeply loved and will be missed every day by his family and friends. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Denise Wittmers; four children, Brian Wittmers (Michelle); Scott Wittmers (Marletta); Lisa Calderon (Danny); Keith Wittmers (Deborah); Mildred Dauzat (Sister); nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Gig Harbor, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 19, 2019