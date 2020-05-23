Edwin Bruce Haertl May 3, 1932 May 7, 2020 E. Bruce Haertl, age 88, passed away peacefully with his wife Tonya by his side on May 7, 2020. Edwin Bruce had presence; he was a character with character. Many will remember his searing intensity as a coach, others might recollect his love of history and his animated teaching of it. Some will recall how his laughter could fill a room or a nickname that he'd bestowed upon you. Bruce was interested in people and always looked past the first impression where so many of us stop. For him, conversation was an art form, fueled by the rare ability and desire to listen. This is how he connected with people, particularly the students he touched throughout his life. He heard all the dreams and aspirations, providing the necessary nudge here, a hug there, a slap on the back with the challenge to make yourself and those around you better. There were few people he didn't like, even fewer he didn't see the possibilities in. He celebrated the differences in people and believed that everyone had something to offer. To that end, he spent endless hours as a mentor, educator, coach and parent helping others to recognize and realize their potential. Edwin Bruce was born on May 3, 1932 in Springfield, MA. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1949 and went on to captain the hockey team at Dartmouth University for two seasons. Upon graduation from Dartmouth in 1954, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 - 57. As a lieutenant in the Air Force, he met Antoinette Buzzi and it was love at first sight. After a whirlwind courtship they were married on August 26, 1957 in Wichita. While teaching at Deerfield Academy and the Holderness School in New England, they wasted no time in starting a family. Jacob Bruce, Michael Milner, and Tony MacCartney were born in quick succession while living on campus at the prep schools. Always imbued by a sense of adventure, Bruce and Tonya - no wilting flower herself - loaded three boys ages 1, 2 and 3 into a station wagon and set off sight unseen for a job in the Pacific Northwest. Bruce joined the faculty of Charles Wright Academy in 1962 as an English and History teacher and as a coach for the football and golf teams. Bruce and Tonya's fourth son Brett Allen was born shortly thereafter. Bruce made his mark at Charles Wright as a passionate educator and inspiring coach, and he served as the headmaster from 1969 - 77. He held high standards for his students and led the Academy through a dynamic era of growth. Charles Wright recognized his contributions by naming the football field Haertl Field in his honor. In 1978 he left education for several years to work in the private sector, but his devotion to working with students took him back to teach middle school at Charles Wright Academy from 1991 - 1997. Boo - as he was known by all who adored him - was an avid golfer and a member of Oakbrook Country Club in Tacoma, WA for many years. He and his wife Tonya retired to Indian Wells, CA in 1997 and enjoyed an active golfing and social life at Citrus Country Club. Ever the inspiring educator, Bruce tutored elementary students in the Cathedral City School District until he was 80 years old. He was an enthusiastic sports fan and a lifelong Boston Red Sox devotee. Boo also had a passion for music and swept the ladies off their feet with his dancing flair. Traveling was another highlight of Bruce and Tonya's life together. They enjoyed couples' golf excursions, family reunions, and Hawaii and European vacations with their children and grandchildren. An Alaskan cruise with his entire family was a celebratory adventure for the 50th wedding anniversary of Boo and Tonya, and he spent his 80th birthday with his children traveling throughout Austria and Germany to explore his heritage. Above all, Bruce was a devoted family man. His children and grandchildren got a large dose of his active imagination from the master storyteller and were gifted with the gentle imparting of wisdom from a life well-lived. This much is certain: he left nothing on the field. He lived his life to the fullest and, hopefully, with no regrets. If the true measure of any person's life is how much you are loved, his was unsurpassed. His legacy remains fluid. It lives in his wife of 63 years who stood by him so lovingly, strongly, and patiently. It flows through the stories that have already been passed down the generations. And it lives in the countless memories he left behind with all who loved him. Bruce is survived by his wife Antoinette Haertl, his son and daughter-in-law Bruce and Sarah Haertl, son Mike Haertl, son and daughter-in-law Tony and Jana Haertl, and son and daughter-in-law Brett and Brooke Haertl. He is predeceased by his parents Edwin and Eileen Haertl and survived by his sister Barbara Dorr and brother Jacob Haertl. He was especially proud to be called Grandpa Boo by his nine grandchildren Bo, Evie, Samantha, Trevor, Jake, and Kate Haertl, MacCartney and Sally Haertl, Haley and Miles Spafford, Alex and Isaac Steigman, and his great-grandchildren Jacqueline and Edwin Haertl. There will be no memorial service at this time. The greatest way to honor Boo's legacy is to live in the present and strive to be your best, most authentic self. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the cause of your choice.



