Obituary Condolences Flowers EDWIN GENE HARVILL Edwin (Ed) Gene Harvill, 78, passed away peacefully, February 18, 2019 at the Pullman Regional Hospital surrounded by his children. Ed was born in Pasco Washington on September 21, 1940, to Ed and Louise (Scheib) Harvill. He was the oldest of three children: Ed, His sister Pat and younger brother Tom. The family later moved to Quincy Washington where he graduated from high school in 1957. After high school graduation he attended Eastern Washington University pursuing a teaching degree in industrial education and embarking on a lifelong love of creating toys and furniture out of wood. Ed joined the ROTC program and this changed his career path from teaching to a career in the military. While attending college, Ed met the love of his life Donna Daily from Palouse Washington. They were married on June 16, 1963 and upon graduation, Ed was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. Soon the newlyweds were off to Fort Knox, Kentucky where Ed attended the Armor Officer Basic Course. After the successful completion, Ed and Donna sailed to Germany for their first duty assignment. During Ed's military career he served around the world: two tours in Vietnam, a tour in Korea and numerous assignments in the United States. After 23 years of service to his country he retired from Fort Lewis Washington as a Lieutenant Colonel. Ed went on to pursue a civilian career, at Pierce County Transit for 19 years. When not on duty or working for Pierce Transit, Ed kept busy with his many hobbies. While in Korea, he took up running which he loved! He soon logged hundreds of miles and went on to complete several marathons. After he could no longer run due to Parkinson's disease, he took up biking and yoga. He had a love of wood working, gardening with his wife, and enjoying life in one place (Ed and family had endured 12 moves throughout his military career). Ed and Donna's final move took place in 2008 when they moved to the family farm in Potlatch, where they were able to enjoy true country living. Once settled in at the farm, he enjoyed the Coffee Clutch in Palouse, reading to local elementary children and he especially liked taking Yoga "with the girls." He was active in both the Presbyterian Church in University Place, Washington and the Community Presbyterian Church in Potlatch, Idaho. Ed had an insatiable sweet tooth and never met a cookie he didn't like. Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the early 1995, Ed met it head on with a great attitude, tenacity and a strong determination to live his life to the fullest. He was a true warrior while battling the disease and he will always be our hero. Ed is survived by his children; Kevin (Sondra) Harvill of Potlatch; their children Ashley (Derek) Day, Sara Harvill, Jake and Heidi Eimers. Kimberley (Brad) Bettencourt of Boise; their children Landon, Jahna, and Christan Bettencourt. Kurt (Angela) Harvill of Bellingham, Washington; their children Samantha and Tylor Harvill. Three great grandchildren; Jayden Bettencourt, Riley and Conner McManus. His siblings Patricia (Jim) Johnson of Morton and Tom (Gerri) Harvill of Sagle. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Donna and his parents Ed and Louise. A memorial celebrating Ed's Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on March 2, 2019, at the Grace Community Church in Potlatch, Idaho. Memorial donations may be made to Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855. Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse Washington is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.

