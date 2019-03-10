Edwin J Crooks II Edwin J Crooks II, forever 44, was born in Denver, Co on February 17th, 1974. Ed left this world on February 12th, 2019 after a freak accident on December 4th, 2018 while at Hospice House. Ed is survived by his wife, Trisha; his parents, Joann Nouque and Greg & Susan Crooks; siblings, Samantha, Chelsea and Chris; and two beautiful daughters, Phoenix Dylan Crooks and Savannah Rose Benson. Ed was the owner/operator of Northwest Green LLC a prominent landscaping company in Tacoma and the surrounding areas. He was very proud of the growth of his business and the relationship he had with his clients. We thank you for sticking with us through this trying time. Ed grew up in Gig Harbor and lived in Tacoma where he purchased his home with his wife, Trisha. He attended Bates Community College which lead him into being a Fine Dining Chef. He worked many years in this capacity before cleaning up his life and becoming the owner of NWG. A Memorial Service is scheduled on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at First Christian Church in Puyallup. This will be an Open House Style Pot Luck from 5-8pm. Please stop in to have a bite to eat and share your memories.

