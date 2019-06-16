Edwin Johnson Edwin Carl Johnson passed peacefully on June 1, surrounded by family. He was the last of five siblings born to Edwin and Mamie Johnson and proud to have lived to 90 years old. Ed was born March 24, 1929 and grew up in Dupont and Steilacoom, graduating from Clover Park High School in 1947, where he was an exceptional athlete. He attended and played basketball for Pacific Lutheran University. Ed enjoyed a long Real Estate career in Lakewood. He loved golf and socializing as a member of Oakbrook Country Club, and was active in Lakewood Rotary. He had a love and passion for gardening, could make anything grow, and took great pride in the beauty he created. He is survived by his wife, Martha, son Curt Johnson (Barb), daughter Joanne Erickson and step-daughter Stacy White; grandchildren Bjorn Johnson (Siri), Brooke McVey (Zack), Blake Erickson, Haley Sherrer (Brendan), Payton Reid, Zoe Mitz; great grandchildren Max and Reese McVey, Bode and Brigid Johnson and Shayan Ghoraischi, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Brett Erickson and grandson Eric Johnson. With respect to his wishes, only private family services will be held.

