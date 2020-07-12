Edwin Lee Miller 8/18/1944 - 6/25/2020 Ed grew up in Spokane with parents who taught him to take care of family, to love God, to be generous with others and frugal with yourself. He was also encouraged to be inquisitive, to love nature and to seek adventure. Ed graduated from the U. of Washington, in 1967 in anthropology and went on to Cornell University where he got his master's in hospital administration. In 1967, he married Bonnie, the beginning of a 52 year journey that would lead them to the adventures of travel, home building and --the most rewarding endeavor--raising their daughter, Lila and their son, Zachary. After four years in the army and one in Korea, they moved back to Puyallup where Ed began his twenty-seven year career at Good Samaritan Hospital. There he excelled at overseeing projects including his favorite, the building of the Children's Therapy Unit. He enjoyed working with fellow administrators and staff, and was proud of Good Sam's ethos of giving back to the community. Ed also served on the boards of Helping Hand House and the Brain Injury Foundation. To relax, Ed most often turned to plants. He loved exotics and populated the garden with them. He also grew orchids. He and Bonnie took up glassblowing and later kayaking. After his retirement, he learned to sculpt. Travel was a favorite pastime and included trips to Italy, Eastern Europe, Asia and South America. Ed was quiet, kind, generous and funny. He was a wonderful husband, and he loved being a dad. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Donations in his memory may be made to The Children's Therapy Unit at Good Samaritan Hospital or to the Alzheimer's Association
.