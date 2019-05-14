Home

Donald Edwin Taylor Born May 22nd 1951 and passed at home after a long courageous battle with multiple Sclerosis. A Wilson High Graduate. He worked at numerous radio stations as a sports announcer. He enjoyed his years as a pierce transit driver and loved bowling and golf. He leaves behind his loving wife Wendy, grandson Zachary daughter-in-law Liz Gilletti. Thank you to Dr. Huddlestone and staff for years of wonderful support. We will miss you!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 14, 2019
