Effie Thomas
Effie Thomas On Monday August 24, 2020, Effie Thomas passed away. Effie and his wife Sarah who precedes him in death. Came to Washington in 1978. Effie's new duty station was Fort Lewis. He was in the Army. He served 33 years in the Army and 11 years at McNeil Island Corrections Center. After retiring in 1996 he spent most of his time riding his motorcycles. He is survived by his daughter: Sharon Thomas, brother: James Thomas and sister :Lucy Proctor. Along with a host of other family members and friends. The viewing will be at Mountain View Cemetery on Friday, 4 September, 2020. From 10-4.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 2, 2020.
