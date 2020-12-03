1/1
Eileen Bradshaw
1945 - 2020
Eileen Bradshaw
September 14, 1945 - November 27, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Eileen Teresa Bradshaw died peacefully early in the morning on November 27th, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington. She was born in London, England on September 14, 1945 to Harry and Flavia Middleton. At the end of WWII, her parents relocated to Tacoma and that is where she grew up with her siblings, Patricia (Middleton) Orr, and John Middleton. She went to St. Patrick's Grade School, Aquinas Academy (now Bellarmine High School), and University of Portland (Oregon) and graduated as a Registered Nurse from the University of Washington.
She dedicated her life to her family and raising her kids as she moved from California, to Pennsylvania, and ending up back in western Washington. Family was the most important thing to Eileen and she loved spending time at family holiday gatherings, Santa Claus parties, her grandkid's birthdays and sporting events, and any other gatherings with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, whether it was for work or with her family or cousin Mary, she enjoyed exploring new places. She was a proud University of Washington Husky (Go Dawgs!) and always wore her purple whether it was a good year or bad year. Eileen spent her professional life serving others as a Registered Nurse working in California, and in different health care roles in western Washington. She worked at Northwest Hospital for several years as an Infection Control and Employee Health Specialist. In addition, she spent several years at Johnson & Higgins/ Marsh & McLennan as a consultant and then worked for and retired from Group Health in 2014.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Patricia Orr. She is survived by her children (and their spouses) Brett and Christina Bradshaw of Fircrest, Steven and Jennifer Bradshaw of Snohomish, and Brian and Yvonne Bradshaw of Forest Grove, Oregon; her grandchildren Ava and Audrey Bradshaw, Drew, Taylor, and Samuel Bradshaw, and Benjamin Bradshaw; her siblings (and in laws) John Middleton and Jack and Karen Orr, and nieces Amy (Brent) Sommerseth, Elizabeth Orr, and Casey (Andy) Ridnour. A private memorial service for the immediate family will be at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor. Please leave online condolences at www.HavenRest.com.


Published in & from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
