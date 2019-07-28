|
|
Eileen Patricia Hedlund On April 20, beloved Eileen Patricia Hedlund, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend to many, passed away in Birch Bay at the age of 80. Eileen was born on April 1, 1939 in Yakima, Washington. She graduated Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington and attended nursing school eventually becoming a well respected administrator at Ranier Hematology Oncology in Puyallup, Washington until her retirement in 2002. Eileen was also an active and influential member of Quota International and donated generously to many foundations. Upon retirement, Eileen, along with her constant companion and adoring husband Jerry, traveled extensively in their motor home, eventually splitting time between their Puyallup, Washington and Indio, California homes where Eileen loved cooking, dancing, music, reading, watching sports with Jerry and sharing many good times with family and dear friends. Eileen was preceded by her husband Jerry who she was married to for fifty years, her mother Helen Finn, father Willard Finn and brothers Roger and Bob. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Hedlund, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a special nephew and his wife, other nieces and nephews and close Canadian friends. In honor of Eileen and her life long work in oncology, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019